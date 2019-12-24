Using data from the Women's Health Initiative, the study found that consuming more foods with magnesium was less likely to create sudden cardiac arrest or fatal cases of coronary heart disease.

The data used was collected as a part of the Women's Health Initiative (WHI) and was collected between 1993 and 1998. The WHI was launched in 1993 and is a continuous national study focusing on strategies for improving the health of women between the ages of 50 and 79, including specifically related to supporting heart health.

Researchers on this report considered magnesium intake based on a "validated food questionnaire" from the WHI research, basing the established link on intake of dietary magnesium via food. They then compared this to reports of fatal coronary heart disease or sudden cardiac arrest in the participants over 10.5 years of follow-up. In total, more than 153,000 participants were included.