The European City You're About To Add To Your Bucket List

As a little kid obsessed with The Sound of Music, there was nothing I wanted more than to frolic in the hills of Austria...or at least somewhere near them. So when my boyfriend and I decided to plan a trip to Italy, I suggested we pick a Northern Italian city so we could pop over to Switzerland for a few days. I wanted to soak up the magic of the Swiss Alps and still have access to all the mouthwatering pizza, pasta, and pistachio gelato my heart desired. Can you blame me?

I didn't know much about Lugano when we committed to it, but a quick Google image search told me I was in for a treat: Photo after photo featured a luminous blue lake dotted with sailboats, and the lake fell between tall green mountains decorated with pink and yellow houses.

Six months and one canceled flight later (don't ask), we arrived in Lugano bleary-eyed and nearly blinded by the city's bright colors in the early morning light. While I was expecting to be blown away by Lugano's beauty and charmed by the Swiss-Italian locals, I wasn't expecting my few days there to be filled with so much adventure.

Here are some of the highlights.