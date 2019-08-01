This Is Lucy Hale's Go-To Morning Routine (Yes, It Involves Meditation)

Lucy Hale is 30 and thriving.

It's been only two years since the former Pretty Little Liars star left Rosewood, but to say that Hale has come a long way from her days portraying the spunky and mysterious Aria Montgomery would be an understatement at best. The actress recently secured her spot as leading lady in the upcoming Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, and with a few films scheduled to release in 2020, Hale seems to be welcoming the big 3-0—and all the opportunities that lie ahead—with open arms.

"I think that, in general, women are starting to feel empowered as they age to own their happiness, and I feel like the 30s are something to look forward to," Hale tells mbg. "I'm looking at the next decade as an exciting opportunity and can't wait to see what comes next!"

Hale is one of the few people who appears effortlessly cheery at all times, but don't be fooled. She'll be the first to admit a lot of work went into developing her positive outlook on this next chapter in life. The secret, she says, is to constantly be checking in with herself, to make sure that, first and foremost, her mental health is being taken care of.