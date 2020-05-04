Need To Satisfy A Beauty Itch? We've Got 4 Safe Ways To Have Fun Right Now

Perhaps you’ve decided to use this time to really get to know your skin, inside and out. And for many of us, we may have a lot to learn about our skin: What are common breakout triggers, what topical ingredients should you be using, what steps should you take morning at night?

And sure you could guess-and-test on your own (what many of us have been doing for years), but currently Naturopathica is hosting virtual consultations with skin care expert, master herbalist and founder Barbara Close. ($100, and the proceeds go to COVID-19 relief; launching on May 13, and you can book an appointment here.) The beloved natural brand hosts similar consultations in-store and -salon, however given the current climate that’s obviously not an option. So, like much of the world, they moved online.

But now, no matter where you live, you can get her sage advice. In the consultations, you may discuss your stress levels, diet, and current skin care routine, to get a full picture of your skin care routine. (Because skin care routines are not just products.) From there she’ll offer suggestions for lifestyle modifications and treatments. “One of the best ways to deal with stress is to help our bodies adapt to it using herbal remedies and relaxing well-care rituals,” says Close. “My goal with these consultations is to share the tips that I’ve learned over the past two decades as an herbalist, esthetician and product formulator to help alleviate some stress from our community.”

You can also buy a facial bundle (check the skin care packages here) and book an appointment with a licensed esthetician, who will take you through the process and make you feel like you are at a spa, if just for a moment. After, you'll have all the effective products, and can continue to do the facial at your leisure.