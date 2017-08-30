Self-Help Pioneer Louise Hay Passes Away At 90

Louise Hay, one of the pioneers of the modern self-care revolution, has passed away today at the age of 90. According to her Facebook page, which broke the news just over an hour ago, she died of natural causes surrounded by her loved ones.

Hay is best known for her book "You Can Heal Your Life," which sold more than 50 million copies. She was the godmother of affirmations and intuitive self-healing, having used these alternative methods as healing tools while she had cervical cancer. This inspired her to write, paving the way for many who have gone on to heal themselves.

"You Can Heal Your Life is one of the most influential books in my own personal healing journey and the journey of many members of the larger mindbodygreen family. Her message of hope and healing have inspired millions and will live on forever," said mindbodygreen CEO and Founder Jason Wachob.

Gabby Bernstein, a motivational speaker inspired by Hay, tweeted in memorium, "Thank you Louise for your light." Author Kris Carr also Tweeted about her passing, "We love you. We really, really love you."

Rest in peace, Louise.