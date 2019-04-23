The No. 1 Way To Lessen Anxiety, According To A Psychotherapist

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the U.S. With estimates of 40 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with anxiety disorders yearly, it’s quickly becoming a national crisis.

Lori Gottlieb, psychotherapist, New York Times bestselling author, columnist, and author of the new book Maybe You Should Talk To Someone joined me on the mbgpodcast to discuss anxiety as well as the biggest misconceptions about therapy and what it’s like to be both a therapist—and a patient.

There are so many things that cause people anxiety, including relationship troubles, financial burdens, and uncertainty. But Gottlieb believes one of the most significant culprits of anxiety is loneliness. “It’s so rare that people will sit in the same room together and have a conversation unmediated by screens, pings, or beeps, and just listen to each other and hear each other,” she says. If that sounds a lot like your social interactions, she says you’re not alone.