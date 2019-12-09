mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Looking To "Quiet" Your Brain? Consider Sports, Says New Study

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

Image by Audrey Shtecinjo / Stocksy

December 9, 2019 — 22:42 PM

We live in a busy world. Whether it's music blaring on the street or cellphones buzzing nonstop, sometimes it can be nice to get a break and have some peace and quiet. But have you ever thought about your brain itself being quiet? A new study at Northwestern University found that student athletes are more likely to be able to calm the noises in their brains compared to other students. 

Researchers studied sound responses in 988 college students, half of which were student athletes. A variety of sounds were played for them through earphones while researchers monitored brain activity through electrodes.

The study found that overall, student athletes were better able to quiet the external noise of their brain to focus and respond to the noises playing through the earphones.

Lead researcher Nina Kraus, Ph.D., explains the study with an analogy of listening to a voice on the radio. "Think of background electrical noise in the brain like static on the radio," Kraus said. "There are two ways to hear the DJ better: minimize the static or boost the DJ's voice. We found that athlete brains minimize the background 'static' to hear the 'DJ' better."

The results of the study were a bit of a surprise to researchers. "No one would argue against the fact that sports lead to better [physical] fitness, but we don't always think of brain fitness and sports," says Kraus. 

Based on these findings, the authors of the study suggest future research on sports-related brain injuries like concussions and how this newfound "quietness" of the brain may affect those injuries. 

This research serves as a reminder that the benefits of fitness can be reaped beyond just the physical sense and affect the mind as well. Staying active supports our well-being in so many ways. It also emphasizes the importance of mental fitness, as the brain is an essential part of our body that should be exercised, too.

Take some time this holiday season to quiet your brain by meditating, practicing yoga, or doing whatever you need to do to relax.

Ready to learn more about how brain fog and your diet are intimately connected? Register now for our FREE Functional Nutrition Webinar with Mark Hyman, M.D., where you'll learn how to banish that brain fog for good.`

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/looking-to-quiet-your-brain-consider-sports-says-new-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!