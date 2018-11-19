On Top Of The Wildfires, New Air Quality Concerns Arise In California

The smoke has just begun to clear across some parts of California, but the true cost of the recent wildfires is unknown. Nearly 1,000 people are still reported missing, and Camp Fire, the deadliest in state history, was only 66 percent contained at the time of this writing.

This weekend, the state started thinking about the flame's lingering impact when the air in Northern California spiked to become the dirtiest in the world. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's health alert is still in effect for regions being choked by the smog, prompting those across the Bay Area to stay inside—at least for the next few days.

"How long the smoke sticks around can hugely depend on weather conditions," says Sarah Zahedi, the public information officer at Bay Area Air Quality Management District. "For example, wind strong enough to blow the smoke out of the Bay Area is the first weather system that can help reduce smoke impacts. Rain also can help, as it combines with particulate matter in the air and is brought down to the ground level."

Northern California is due for rain on Tuesday night, which should bring reprieve, but some health experts are concerned that the dangers of this poor air quality could be longer-lasting, especially for vulnerable populations like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing cardiovascular or respiratory conditions.