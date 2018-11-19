3 Steps To Radically Increase Your Intuition 

It sounds easy, but this can be the hardest step for many people. Our lives zoom by us so quickly that we can bypass the inner knowing when it arises. It comes in first through the body and then into our emotions. Each of us will have a part of our body that holds the key. For me, it's my belly, so I am diligent about paying attention to how my belly feels. If things are good, it's happy, bubbly tummy flips. If things are not resonating for me, it's a queasy, sideways coldness in my belly. Maybe it's gooseflesh on your skin. Or tight constriction in your heart. Figure out how your body talks to you and really pay attention; it always knows what's true.

Try this exercise when you need to tap your intuition. Put your feet on the floor and push them down to ground yourself. Place one hand on your heart and one on your belly. Breath into your heart and belly and take a moment to tune in to your body. Is there tension or pain somewhere? If so, what is it telling you? Your body will talk to you if you listen.

Now breathe into your heart and check in with your feelings. Is there an emotion lurking underneath the pain or tension? Are there persistent emotions that you are ignoring? Release any sensations with your breath and honor them; they are giving you wonderful guidance.