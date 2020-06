3 Steps To Radically Increase Your Intuition 

Have you ever had the experience of puzzling over some difficult problem and then you put it down and go for a walk, laze in a bubble bath, or clean out your sock drawer and suddenly the answer pops into your mind?

When we drop our brainwave frequency to the "alpha" state, we become the most open to our intuition. There are so many fun ways to do this, and it's important to find a few that work for you and do them regularly.

Maybe it's walking your dog in the woods or gentle yoga classes. Perhaps you are a meditator, as I am, and you need your daily meditation to find this inner quiet. Repetitive, slightly boring tasks like driving and washing the dishes are also beneficial for cultivating the alpha brain state, as are creative pursuits like coloring, singing, or my personal go-to, the Argentine tango.

Try this. Close your eyes and take a few breaths to find your center. Imagine the screen of your mind going blank, and ask yourself this question. "What is my intuition trying to tell me? I am open to receiving guidance on any and all channels." Then let your mind wander in an open, receptive way. You might see something in your mind's eye, hear a voice in your head, or feel something stirring in your belly. If a daydream wanders through, it probably has a message for you.

Pay attention, act on your guidance, and take time to listen. It's so worth the time and energy it takes to become more intuitive. The payoffs are huge and include a yummy life that is more closely aligned with your soul.