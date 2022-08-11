Full disclosure: These are not clearly defined categories. You can use them interchangeably in everyday conversation, and it’s likely no one will even bat an eye. I’ll even throw “lip mask” into the mix, too, as some overnight treatments might have more of a “balmy” texture—essentially, it all depends on how each brand markets their products.

However, you can think of lip moisturizers as formulas that actually send moisture to your lips, rather than an occlusive-only balm that merely sits on the surface. These formulas include a blend of humectants, emollients, and occlusives to draw water into the top layer of the thin lip skin, soften any microcracks, and keep all that hydration locked inside. An occlusive-only balm, on the other hand, requires some sort of humectant layer underneath it to actually moisturize your lips (friendly reminder: Occlusives can’t trap in water if there’s no water for them to trap!)