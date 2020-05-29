Fundamentally, we need to build stable foundations within ourselves. When our jobs and access to others falter, this becomes more apparent—but it's always been true and always will be.

One of the most life-changing things personal finance adviser Ramit Sethi taught me was the tripod of stability—three things going right in our lives right now that function as our anchors, from which we can experiment and enjoy life. These tripod legs might include our self-esteem, relationships, finances, professional trajectory, and daily routines. I realized my tripod was nonexistent and left my abusive partner shortly, then worked to grow more legs. Today my tripod is more like an octopus. Also, know that what works today in your tripod may be outgrown in the future; so, schedule in quarterly and yearly reviews.

On the flip side, we also need spontaneity to thrive, because it adds excitement, curiosity, and fuels creativity. As psychology professor Adam Grant writes, "Mastery comes from deliberate practice. Creativity comes from deliberate play."

By having a stable sense of self and routines, we can feel safe enough to mix it up, adding twists to our usual repertoire—think while you master your kneading technique, you play with different fillings or flour types—or exploring new activities.

Reflection: What have I learned from lockdown regarding my need for routines and what works, and what spontaneous activities do I value the most?