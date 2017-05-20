How One Artist Opened My Eyes To The Beauty Of Imperfection

Vincent loved to paint everyday folk like himself, and he didn’t whitewash or romanticize their lives. During his early years as a preacher to the miners of Belgium, he was dubbed "the Christ of the coal mines" for his willingness to share the brutal life of his spiritual charges. "I see drawings and pictures in the poorest of huts and the dirtiest of corners."

After he severed one of his own ears in a fit of madness, he didn’t shrink from painting himself with a bandage covering it. Vincent seemed able to take in and hold the full spectrum of life, from the sublime to the excruciating—but perhaps it was that strain that eventually led him to take his own life.

As Don McLean sang, "I could have told you, Vincent, this world was never meant for one as beautiful as you."

As I stood and stood and stood in front of Vincent’s portrait, holding that hypnotic gaze, I thought about what he had confided to his brother Theo long ago: "I would rather die of passion than of boredom." The world certainly lost him too soon, but if we look closely enough, we'll find in his paintings clues to life lessons that can help us make each day count just a little bit more.