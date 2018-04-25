These Beauty Brands Deserve A Round Of Applause For Their Waste-Reduction Efforts

Beach cleanups, tree planting, and walking through nature have all been activities of Earth Days past—but in 2018, sustainability is the pivotal topic. Managing waste will always be part of the puzzle, but finding ways to consume less so we create less toxic trash is a proactive way to show our Mother Earth some love.

It’s especially true when it comes to personal care and beauty products. As mbg’s beauty editor, I see firsthand the amount of packaging and waste that comes from the personal care industry. When up to 40 percent of all plastic usage comes from packaging—that’s a big deal. I also see the brands that are thinking not only about product safety and efficacy but those that are considering the effect that excessive packaging has on our planet. Big names like Procter & Gamble have stated goals to reduce all packaging by 20 percent by 2020. Unilever has reduced its footprint per consumer by 28 percent since 2010 and wants to cut waste associated with their products by 50 percent in 2020.

Similarly, smaller indie brands are leading the charge in packaging innovation, and we're grateful that they're setting a good example. These five have set the bar high: