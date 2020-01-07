To be clear, this app isn't for people who want to stop drinking altogether: "We strived to create a judgment-free zone for people wanting to be more aware of their actions over the long term," adds Maser. "We let you define your goals, and we provide what we feel are helpful articles and podcasts to educate along the way."

With the app's weekly limit marker, you can stay within your unique drinking boundaries discreetly and with intention. After all, we know the resveratrol you get from a little red wine may actually offer some heart-healthy benefits, but too much, on the other hand, may have the opposite effect. So balance is really the key.

Since I've used the app, for example, it's helped me get a feel for my drinking patterns, as well as encouraged a little more discretion when it comes to going for that second or third drink. Having the app on hand definitely makes you think twice.

So, whether you want to hit certain fitness goals or you're trying to be more budget-conscious, looking at your alcohol consumption may be a good move for you, especially if you are trying to change some of your habits. And when you do indulge, don't forget to check out our top eight picks for healthy drinks.