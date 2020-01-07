mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health

This New App Wants To Help You Drink Alcohol Mindfully

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Woman Using Her Cell Phone

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

January 7, 2020 — 0:10 AM

Here at mindbodygreen, we believe alcohol can be a part of a healthy lifestyle if done in moderation. But sometimes "moderation" slips up on you. If you're curious about your consumption or you want to change your weekly habits, this new app may give you a leg up.

It's called Less, and it was created by the same folks who created the intermittent fasting app Zero. It's meant to help those who drink alcohol monitor their consumption, stay aligned with their goals, and generally be more mindful about their drinking habits.

"As the saying goes, 'what gets measured gets managed,'" CEO of Big Sky Health Mike Maser said on Medium. "We wanted to create a simple way for people who do drink to be more aware of their consumption in a nonjudgmental way."

Here's how it works.

Less is described by Maser as "an intuitive tool to help people who drink alcohol do so more mindfully and make space for more drink-free days."

It includes a lot of features outside simply logging your drinks, with alcohol research, drinking tips, and even mocktail recipes. After using the app for a while, you'll get a better sense of your consumption through their calendar view, which gives a big-picture look at what you've logged.

The app also shows you your drinking stats, including a seven-day and 28-day rolling average, how many drinks you've had this year versus how many drink-free days you've had, and even estimations on calories and money spent. The idea is that by having the numbers in front of you, you'll be encouraged to approach drinking more mindfully.

"By simply tracking your behaviors, you can often improve them," Maser says.

Article continues below

Moderation is key.

To be clear, this app isn't for people who want to stop drinking altogether: "We strived to create a judgment-free zone for people wanting to be more aware of their actions over the long term," adds Maser. "We let you define your goals, and we provide what we feel are helpful articles and podcasts to educate along the way."

With the app's weekly limit marker, you can stay within your unique drinking boundaries discreetly and with intention. After all, we know the resveratrol you get from a little red wine may actually offer some heart-healthy benefits, but too much, on the other hand, may have the opposite effect. So balance is really the key.

Since I've used the app, for example, it's helped me get a feel for my drinking patterns, as well as encouraged a little more discretion when it comes to going for that second or third drink. Having the app on hand definitely makes you think twice.

So, whether you want to hit certain fitness goals or you're trying to be more budget-conscious, looking at your alcohol consumption may be a good move for you, especially if you are trying to change some of your habits. And when you do indulge, don't forget to check out our top eight picks for healthy drinks.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/less-is-here-to-help-you-drink-mindfully

Your article and new folder have been saved!