Leonardo DiCaprio Thinks You Should Eat This For Dinner Tonight

Ever the eco-activist, Leonardo DiCaprio is lending his name to a new cause: veggie burgers. Yesterday, the Hollywood actor announced he will be investing in the LA-based startup Beyond Meat.

"Livestock production is a major contributor to carbon emissions. Shifting from animal meat to the plant-based meats developed by Beyond Meat is one of the most powerful measures someone can take to reduce their impact on our climate," he said in a statement. In signing on to the company, he joins other notable celebrity backers like Bill Gates and Twitter founder Biz Stone.

Beyond Meat patties—made using ingredients like pea protein and beets—mimic the look, taste, and texture of traditional hamburgers so closely that hundreds of grocery stores are selling them in their meat cases. In doing so, the company hopes to appease hard-core meat eaters who are hesitant to switch over to veggie-heavy alternatives. They are now sold in more than 2,000 stores nationwide.

In an age when livestock and its by-products account for a sizable portion of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, every plant-based meal helps.