Consider Tonight's New Moon Your Excuse To Make This Weekend All About Fun

The August 11 Leo new moon (solar eclipse) brings an especially potent lunar lift to our loftiest goals and grandest visions. And after this week's spiritual floodgates were opened at the August 8 Lion's Gate, our third eyes are already wide open! At the third summer eclipse of 2018, we're also reminded of last year's Great American Solar Eclipse, which fell on August 21, 2017, in Leo—and was North America’s first visible solar eclipse since July 11, 1991.

But now, a year later, we might find ourselves asking, What's next? What have we learned, and how much have we changed? And as the final eclipse of 2018, this new moon is the second-to-last installment of an eclipse series that began on February 17, 2017. The grand finale is on January 21, 2019, a Leo total lunar eclipse that will close everything out with a dramatic flourish.

While there will be a time for practicality, these passionate moonbeams are not it! Dream in Technicolor and ratchet up the romanticizing. Let yourself be swept up in the fantasy of what COULD be. Imagination is the precursor to innovation, and this new moon pairing will deliver some divine downloads. If you've been flexing your entrepreneurial muscle, vying for a coveted position, or even looking for "the one," la luna could finally reveal the missing piece to the puzzle.

Openhearted Leo is a fire sign, which is all about action and adventure, and the Leo new moon is a time to take bold and exciting creative risks—all the more since it's a catalyzing eclipse. Leo is also the ruler of the heart and spine. At a time when the world seems endlessly filled with political unrest and bravado, it's time for some true heroes to emerge—with plenty of "backbone" and a whole lot of love.