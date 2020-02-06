Learning Something New? Research Says Trying This Might Help

The power of novelty to improve learning has been investigated before, with previous studies drawing a link between them but not contributing to the understanding of why or how it works. This study aimed specifically to isolate how dopamine fits into the puzzle.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is linked to love, pleasure, motivation and, of course, rewards. Malfunctioning dopamine transmissions can be related to conditions such as Parkinson’s, schizophrenia and addiction.

The idea is based on one of the fundamental types of learning, known as associative learning. While it may sound fancy, it's as simple as using rewards as positive reinforcement and negative consequences as negative reinforcement.

Researchers thought dopamine might be the missing link between novelty and associative learning.

"Previous work suggested that novelty might activate the dopamine system in the brain. Therefore we thought that dopamine activation might also promote associative learning," said Sebastian Haesler, Ph.D., who led the study.

In order to find out if novelty activates dopamine neurons, researchers exposed mice to both novel and familiar scents: "When mice smell a novel stimulus, they get very excited and start sniffing very rapidly. This natural, spontaneous behavior provides a great readout for novelty perception," said Cagatay Aydin, Ph.D., another researcher who worked on the project.

In order to ensure that it was the dopamine that sped up the learning process instead of something else, researchers also blocked dopamine activation in some tests and found that, as expected, learning was slowed. They also did the reverse, by stimulating dopamine production when novelty was absent.

"Stimulating dopamine neurons during the presentation of familiar stimuli accelerated learning," said Joachim Morrens, Ph.D., another study author.