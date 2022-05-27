When it comes to choosing a face sunscreen, I look for something that goes on smooth, soaks in quickly, and doesn’t feel like sunscreen. You know that greasy feeling that some SPF products leave on your skin? I detest that texture, especially on my face.

Luckily, I’ve found a product that checks all those boxes and more: Le Prunier’s Plumscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 31. Unlike most SPF lotions, this formula gives skin benefits far beyond sun protection, making it a worthy step in my daily skin care routine. In fact, I’ve been using this formula every single day since it came out (sometimes a few times a day).

Considering it’s National Sunscreen day, there’s no better time than the present to reveal why I’m obsessed with this SPF—and it goes far beyond the slime-free finish.