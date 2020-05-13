Lana Del Rey Sports A New 'Do Using An All-Natural Kitchen Ingredient

Considering it may be a while before salons open their doors, those who color their hair may be pulling out all the stops to make do between root touch-ups. But whether you opt for at-home hair dye or hide brassy color with some new styles (which, more often than not, may become purposefully messy topknots), at some point those roots may still show face. Rather than shamefully wrapping your hair up in a scarf or throwing on a hat, why not own your natural color? Enhance it, even?

It’s what Lana Del Rey seems to be doing: The dreamy pop star’s signature long, dark tresses are tinged honey-blonde in a makeup-free bathroom selfie she shared yesterday with her 16.3 million Instagram followers. The caption reads: “When you have no choice but to go back to being a blonde because Kevin Tracey and Jacob are gone and there’s nothing but lemons left to cover your roots for nine weeks.”

The singer no longer has access to her usual glam squad—presumably LA-based colorist, Tracey Cunningham and Co., per her caption—and has reverted back to her lighter roots. But rather than braving the at-home dye kit, it looks like Del Rey is owning her natural look, even finding ways to enhance her given shade with a common kitchen ingredient: lemons. And we at mbg are certainly here for it.