Actually, Shrestha tells me, colorants are regulated: The regulations in the United States actually exceed those in the E.U., which is not the case for anything else in personal care regulations. This isn't to say that makeup is well-regulated, only the colorants that go in them; you still need to be mindful of the rest of the ingredient label.

That's also not to say there aren't color-specific things to look out for on your ingredient label. One of the more important things to note? Buy products from companies that regularly test their ingredients for impurities like heavy metals. "Heavy metals are ubiquitous in nature; there is risk of these contaminants to carry over when formulating with them," she says. "Therefore, it is important to test to ensure the levels are not exceeding safety levels." (If you don't want to go through the effort of figuring this out, clean retailers like Credo, Clean at Sephora, and NakedPoppy do a pretty good job of vetting them.)

For this reason, Shreshta goes on to say, "Colorants are a great example of something that just because a chemical is natural does not mean it is 'safe,' and just because it is synthetic does not mean it is 'unsafe.'" This is why mostly natural brands will default to safe synthetic with their makeup options (red lipstick is a great example of this: The only way to get that poppy red is to use synthetic colorants or carmine, which is natural but not vegan.)

And for those who use natural pigment only? It might take a little more work on the companies' part: "While many companies may have opted to use natural-derived colorants, the biggest challenge is ensuring consistency and stability, especially as naturally occurring chemicals may not be able to resist heat, UV, or manufacturing processes to maintain the desired effect," she says.