mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

A Lack Of Sleep Apparently Makes You An Angrier Person

Georgina Berbari
Registered Yoga Teacher By Georgina Berbari
Registered Yoga Teacher
Georgina Berbari is a Brooklyn-based health and wellness writer who reports for mindbodygreen, Elite Daily, Bustle, and elsewhere. She's also a certified yoga teacher through the Yoga Alliance and teaches both yoga and meditation.
A Lack Of Sleep Apparently Makes You An Angrier Person

Photo by Isaiah & Taylor Photography / Stocksy

December 1, 2018 — 7:00 AM

If I skimp out on even the littlest bit of rest, I am the world's grumpiest human. In my defense, it makes sense: Sleep is essentially the most important part of wellness. And according to a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, lack of sleep has the ability to intensify feelings of anger, which totally explains my unshakably grumpy disposition when I slack on shut-eye.

Now, it might seem like it goes without saying that you're mildly pissed off when you don't get enough sleep—who wouldn't be? But according to the researchers at Iowa State University, there's always been speculation about whether the actual sleep loss was to blame for exacerbated feelings of anger or if preexisting anger was responsible for disrupting the sleep cycle. So, they decided to recruit a group of participants in order to get to the bottom of sleep's unique relationship with anger.

The scientists split the subjects into two groups: One group continued with their normal sleep schedule, and the second group was instructed to restrict their sleep by two to four hours a night for two nights. The first group turned out to sleep an average of seven hours a night while the second ended up getting around four and a half hours. And though the latter may seem extreme, Zlatan Krizan, Ph.D., an Iowa State psychology professor and one of the study authors, explained that this exemplifies the sleep loss we typically experience on any given day. Yikes.

In order to measure anger and see if that sleep loss provoked it, the researchers had these participants then come into a lab after the sleep manipulation and rate a variety of products, once while listening to brown noise (which sounded like spraying water) and then while listening to harsher white nose (which sounded like a static signal). These uncomfortable audio-induced conditions were used in order to provoke anger, Dr. Krizan explained in the news release.

"In general, anger was substantially higher for those who were sleep-restricted," he said. "We manipulated how annoying the noise was during the task, and as expected, people reported more anger when the noise was more unpleasant. When sleep was restricted, people reported even more anger, regardless of the noise."

Clearly, proper sleep is of utmost importance in order to avoid unnecessary hostility.

"Fatigue is one of the least recognized causes of stress, anger, and other overreactions," David Zulberg, a certified ACE health coach and fitness specialist, told mbg. "If you are exhausted, you're much more likely to blow things out of proportion."

So if you're feeling angrier than usual, you might want to catch up on your shut-eye. If you're having trouble getting a high-quality snooze, don't be afraid to get strategic about your sleep schedule—if not for its well-known cornucopia of health benefits, then at the very least to quell some of your rage.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Georgina Berbari
Georgina Berbari Registered Yoga Teacher
Georgina Berbari is a health and wellness writer and certified yoga teacher based in Brooklyn. She received a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism from Marist College....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Dr. Ellen Vora
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
Integrative Health

Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)

Sarah Regan
Taking Baths Could Promote Heart Health (As If We Need Another Reason)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/lack-sleep-makes-your-anger-worse

Your article and new folder have been saved!