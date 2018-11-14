The Way We Eat Meat Needs To Change—And These Companies Are Leading The Way





Mosa Meat, JUST, Meatable, Memphis Meat—all of these players think that terminology will play a huge role in how their products are ultimately received. They all prefer terms like "clean meat" and "cell-based meat" to "lab-grown meat," thinking that the latter only feeds into people's biases.

Not to mention, the processed foods we eat are initially formulated in a lab, too, before they make it to the factory. The same thing will happen with this meat, Lucas says, once companies figure out how to properly scale.

It remains to be seen if cell-based meat will have the same health profile as conventional meat, but given the fact that it's created in a controlled environment, it will be free of potentially harmful antibiotics. De Nood of Meatable also says that you can further customize the cell makeup of meat like this, which could benefit certain categories of eaters. "You can add extra amino acids so it's healthier; you can lower saturated fat; You can even tailor make the meat to any population that you want," he says. "The elderly will need meat with a different amino acid profile than athletes."

As mbg reported earlier this year, as the plant-based meat and dairy category continues to explode (sales have jumped 23 percent in the past year), more people are starting to warm up to this type of meat makeover too. One survey of 1,200 Americans found that 66 percent of them were willing to try cell-based meat after learning about its environmental benefits.

"If you are presented two different hamburgers and you can't see or taste the difference but one is very bad for the environment and requires a cow to be slaughtered and the other one doesn't, which one would you pick in the end?" asks De Nood of Meatable. "There's a market of people who want to make the conscious choice."