4 Things You Need To Know Today (August 2, 2018)

Thankfully, it's most likely reversible. Recent research shows that even a short two-week break from exercise can have adverse effects on metabolism. Forty-five healthy adults were measured for certain health metrics before the study, after two weeks of being sedentary, and again after two weeks of resuming their habitual activity levels. Everyone in the study experienced a decrease in whole-body insulin sensitivity, an increase in body fat, and increased "bad" cholesterol after decreasing their activity levels, but almost all markers of health were restored after two weeks of normal activity. Phew! (mindbodygreen)