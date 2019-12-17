Hollywood transformations are nothing new: A celebrity gets a new role, usually as a superhero, and emerges looking more muscular and relatively unlike their former selves. Kumail Nanjiani is one of the latest to join the Marvel franchise with the film Eternals and yesterday posted what he called a "thirsty shirtless" on Instagram. The internet erupted.

But it isn't just the photo that's making waves: It's what Nanjiani wrote to accompany it. The honest caption thanked his support system, including the team of trainers (five, to be exact) and nutritionists who he worked with in the last year during this journey.

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before," he wrote.

It's always refreshing to see transparency from celebrities when it comes to acknowledging their access to the best the world of fitness and nutrition have to offer, but Nanjiani's post also honestly points out that even with those resources, it's still not easy to look like the movie stars we see each day.

Many of the trainers Nanjiani called out also shared his photo, sharing their own comments about his hard work over the last year.

David Higgins, a London-based trainer and author who worked with the Eternals cast, shared the images and added, "It's not just about lifting heavy weights; it's about balance and consistency, both physical and mental." Another member of the training team, Tom Cheeseman, wrote on Instagram that Nanjiani "trusted the process, stayed 100% committed and worked his a** off."

Heartwarmingly, Nanjiani was also sure to thank his wife, Emily V. Gordon, for "putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year." He also quipped, "I promise I'll be interesting again someday."

In the captions, other celebrities sounded off on the difficult work that goes into making a change like this. "Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve," wrote Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose diet and workout plans have been shocking the internet for ages.

While we can't all have access to the trainers and gyms that shape celebrities, we can find ways to improve our fitness routines ourselves with dedication and hard work—like Nanjiani reminded us.