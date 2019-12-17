mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

This Is How Actor Kumail Nanjiani Totally Changed His Physique

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Kumail Nanjiani Shares the Truth About His Fitness Transformation

Image by mbg Creative x Frazer Harrison / Getty

December 17, 2019 — 22:16 PM

Hollywood transformations are nothing new: A celebrity gets a new role, usually as a superhero, and emerges looking more muscular and relatively unlike their former selves. Kumail Nanjiani is one of the latest to join the Marvel franchise with the film Eternals and yesterday posted what he called a "thirsty shirtless" on Instagram. The internet erupted.

But it isn't just the photo that's making waves: It's what Nanjiani wrote to accompany it. The honest caption thanked his support system, including the team of trainers (five, to be exact) and nutritionists who he worked with in the last year during this journey.

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before," he wrote.

It's always refreshing to see transparency from celebrities when it comes to acknowledging their access to the best the world of fitness and nutrition have to offer, but Nanjiani's post also honestly points out that even with those resources, it's still not easy to look like the movie stars we see each day.

Many of the trainers Nanjiani called out also shared his photo, sharing their own comments about his hard work over the last year.

David Higgins, a London-based trainer and author who worked with the Eternals cast, shared the images and added, "It's not just about lifting heavy weights; it's about balance and consistency, both physical and mental." Another member of the training team, Tom Cheeseman, wrote on Instagram that Nanjiani "trusted the process, stayed 100% committed and worked his a** off."

Heartwarmingly, Nanjiani was also sure to thank his wife, Emily V. Gordon, for "putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year." He also quipped, "I promise I'll be interesting again someday."

In the captions, other celebrities sounded off on the difficult work that goes into making a change like this. "Extremely hard work. Dense muscle is hard to achieve," wrote Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose diet and workout plans have been shocking the internet for ages.

While we can't all have access to the trainers and gyms that shape celebrities, we can find ways to improve our fitness routines ourselves with dedication and hard work—like Nanjiani reminded us.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kumail-nanjiani-shares-honest-truth-about-his-transfor

Your article and new folder have been saved!