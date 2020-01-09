Supermarket brand Kroger is joining the plant-based meat trend, launching their Emerge Plant-Based Meats nationwide.

In an expansion of their broader plant-based offerings, they're adding vegan-friendly patties and grounds to their stores. Their natural and organic foods Simple Truth line already includes a bona fide array of products like vegan chocolate chip cookie dough, oat milk, sour cream, deli slices, and sausages.

"Kroger believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable, and delicious food, no matter who you are, how you shop, or what you like to eat," said Gil Phipps, Kroger's vice president of Our Brands in a news release.

The new patties have 20 grams of pea-based protein per serving and are being sold alongside the traditional meats in Kroger stores. In the news release, they also hope to offer these products at "more affordable prices." For reference, the Kroger website lists the patties at $5.99 for an 8-ounce pack, while Impossible Burger offers 12-ounce packages at $8.99 in select stores, and a 4-ounce pack of Beyond Meat Burgers comes in at $5.99 at Target.

Their Simple Truth collection's new vegan offerings were announced in September. The original announcement included teasing their plant-based meat offerings, which have just hit stores.

At the time, Nicole Davis, Kroger's senior category strategy and innovation manager for Our Brands, said, "Kroger's commitment to innovating and creating new plant-based food mirrors the growing number of customers exploring meat and dairy alternatives."

"Kroger anticipates interest in plant-based products to continue to grow in 2020, with the category being one of the key drivers of our natural and organic sales," said Joe Grieshaber, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. He also added that Simple Truth sales "exceeded $2.3 billion in sales last year."

With that success in mind, this isn't the last of their plant-based launches: Kroger plans to launch 50 more new products in the range during 2020.

Like other recent plant-based patty launches, these are designed to mimic the taste, texture, and "sizzle" of traditional burgers—meaning vegans may not actually be that jazzed about them. We've also investigated whether these burgers are really better for us and the planet (spoiler alert: it's complicated), but we're excited to see more big brands committing to vegan alternatives.