Kraft Heinz Goes Paleo With Acquisition Of Health-Food Company Primal Kitchen

In recent months, large corporations like PepsiCo have announced their acquisition of health food companies as they try to diversify products to reflect consumers' changing diet preferences.

Kraft Heinz is the newest company to jump on the trend. On Thursday, the fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world announced on its plans to acquire Primal Kitchen in a $200 million dollar deal.

Primal Kitchen will be part of Kraft Heinz's new venture platform, Springboard, which focuses on health food brands who are disrupting the food industry.

Primal Kitchen was founded by Mark Sisson and Morgan Buehler. Sisson, the founder of popular primal and paleo website Mark's Daily Apple, noticed that he couldn't find condiments like mayonnaise, salad dressing, or sauces that didn't include a host of less than desirable additional ingredients. He set out to make a paleo-friendly mayonnaise (his first product) made of avocado oil with organic eggs vinegar and salt. They created a line of condiments, dressings, sauces, and snacks, which is expected do $50 million in net sales this year.

For Mark, since his company launched in 2015, the goal has always been to share healthy options with as many consumers as possible. "While our growth to date has exceeded all industry standards and expectations, our partnership with an industry leader like Kraft Heinz now offers an unrivaled opportunity to reach millions more of the consumers who have been seeking products like ours for years," Sisson said in a statement. In an interview with mbg, he expanded on the plans for the company: "We want to maintain the integrity of Primal Kitchen and leverage [Kraft Heinz's] resources, whether thats distribution, financial, or man power resources—all these things that sometimes a small company hits a road block. We will start adding more SKUs like new BBQ sauces, variations of the salad dressings, and new bars. We felt the timing was right to partner with a company that gets it."

And get it they do. "Primal Kitchen is an authentic, premium and growing brand that fits perfectly with our core Condiments & Sauces categories, and we are excited to partner with the Company’s strong existing team to drive growth across multiple categories going forward," Paulo Basilio, the U.S. Zone President for Kraft Heinz, said in a statement.

mbg's core You. We. All. philosophy is rooted in the notion that until all of us can be healthy, none of us really are. With major corporations partnering with wellness game changers to drastically scale up access to healthy food around the country, we're taking one more critical step in that direction.



