Many beauty enthusiasts, insiders, and experts alike are familiar with alpha-hydroxy acids in skin care (in case you’re not, read all about ‘em here). And if you scour enough Reddit threads, you’ll find that many people find success using them on their pits.

It makes total sense that the chemical exfoliant is fit for a perfect deodorant; after all, traditional deos typically fall on the acidic side, so they lower your skin's pH level and make it too acidic for odor-causing bacteria to thrive. That’s exactly what this AHA blend is doing here, along with an exfoliating punch: With shikimic acid, mandelic acid, and lactic acid (a fan-favorite here at mbg), it also works to slough off dead skin cells and leave your pits smooth and bump-free, while you’re at it. And thus, the serum deodorant was born.

Like most serums, it has a super-thin consistency, meaning it dries quite quickly on the skin. Think of a cooling roll-on deodorant, only it doesn’t leave you with that sticky feeling post-swipe. Just shake, roll, and you’re golden.