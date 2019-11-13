When it comes to clean beauty, minimalist ingredients and sustainable sourcing are quickly becoming an iconic duo. So when we came across Kinship, a probiotic skin care line with packaging made from ocean waste plastic, it's safe to say we were pretty excited. It's a beauty win for two of the most beloved topics here at mbg: sustainability and the microbiome.

With a minimal, easy-to-read ingredient list (free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, and more of the 1,300 ingredients banned by the European Union), the brand's formulas still pack a punch. At the core of the products is Kinbiome technology: a formula derived from a plant-based prebiotic (called lactobacillus) that balances the skin microbiome and supports a strong natural skin barrier. As we know, the skin microbiome is the key to healthy-looking skin. Similar to the gut, keeping our skin microbiome diverse is crucial for optimal health and the vibrant, glowy look we all yearn for.

"It increases the good bacteria and reinforces your skin's natural defense system so that your skin barrier is stronger," co-founder and CEO Christin Powell tells mbg. "We're the first to launch with this technology in a way that targets acne in a bioavailable way, not in an aggressive way like benzoyl peroxide, as the skin develops resistance to that over time."

That said, Powell notes their prebiotic base formula has the potential to minimize skin sensitivities, calm irritation (goodbye itchy, eczema-prone skin), and even help balance oil levels.