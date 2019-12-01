Researchers had the kids complete surveys both before and after outdoor activities, looking for any changes in confidence once the kids had been given the chance to get outside. And the results suggest a majority of children find outdoor time to be beneficial on multiple fronts.

For example, 90% of the kids surveyed said they learned something new about the natural world and 79% felt they learned something that could help with their schoolwork. Additionally, 81% and 79% of the children reported better relationships with their teachers and classmates, respectively, after being outside.

And perhaps the cutest stat of all: the study found 84% of the kids felt capable of doing new things after participating in outdoor activities.

"This research shows that children experience profound and diverse benefits through regular contact with nature. Contact with the wild improves children's wellbeing, motivation and confidence,” says Nigel Doar, The Wildlife Trusts' director of strategy.