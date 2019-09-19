As an adult, it can feel painful to be iced out by a group of friends, learn you weren't invited to a birthday party, or see your neighbor on another fancy vacation. Those hurt feelings are only amplified when you log on to social media and see everyone posting pictures from that party that no one told you about or those picture-perfect family moments from your neighbor's luxurious resort stay.

When your kids tell you that someone's social media post made them feel less than, your first inclination may be to encourage them to shake it off. In doing research for my book, Unfiltered: How To Be As Happy As You Look on Social Media, I learned from the experts I interviewed that our prefrontal cortex—our brain's controller—doesn’t fully develop until the age of 25 or 26. So if you think you feel bad about being the only person on your team who wasn't invited to your colleague's wedding, it's even harder for your child to process being excluded or break down the content on someone else's curated highlight reel.