Researchers (Accidentally) Discover The Keto Diet Can Help Fight The Flu

The flu season is upon us, and even if you already got your flu shot, you may be looking for more that you can do to stay healthy. The ketogenic diet has already been linked to tons of other health benefits, but a new study has found that going keto can also improve your body's ability to fight off the flu.

For a quick refresher, the popular ketogenic diet is focused on a low-carb, moderate-protein, high-fat diet plan to help your body switch to burning fats and ketones for fuel (hence the name).

Researchers at Yale University wanted to see if diet could affect how the body's immune system responds to viruses. The result was a "totally unexpected finding," said co-senior author Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D.