The keto diet has been popular over the last couple years. Proponents of the diet say it can increase energy, balance blood sugar, and support weight loss—to name a few perks. Despite its benefits, the keto diet may also lead to some undesirable side effects, including keto breath.

We consulted doctor of osteopathic medicine, Anna Cabeca, D.O. and functional medicine practitioner Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP to explain what causes keto breath and a few ways to remedy it.