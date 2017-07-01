You’ll Never Guess What Gadget This Nutritionist Packs To Stay Healthy On The Road

Between a business that caters to celebrities like Jessica Alba and Molly Sims and a brand-new book, it's safe to say Kelly LeVeque is busier than ever. The holistic nutritionist's science-backed food philosophy is sending her around the globe for meetings, book events, and special projects (like the super-exciting one she's working on with mbg—stay tuned!).

Kelly is a pro at keeping her own routine steady through all that travel, and she makes healthy eating on the road look easy. Here, Kelly shares the suitcase staples keeping her smiling, energized, and downright magnetic through life's more frenzied moments.