mindbodygreen

Close banner
Mental Health

7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 21, 2018)

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 21, 2018)

Photo by Getty Images

June 21, 2018

1. The Kate Spade fashion brand is donating $1 million to mental health charities.

Following founder Kate Spade's death from suicide, the company, which Spade herself hasn't worked for since 2007, is making steps toward helping more people with mental illness. "Mental illness does not discriminate; it is complicated and difficult to diagnose and can often be life-threatening," brand president and CEO Anna Bakst said in a statement. "We hope that our support will shed even more light on the disease and encourage those who suffer from mental health issues to seek help. Collectively, we must all do more." (Racked)

2. A surgeon will lead the health care company created by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase.

It doesn’t have a name yet, but the Boston-based health care venture started by the three powerhouses now has a CEO: Dr. Atul Gawande, who is a Harvard Medical School professor, high-profile surgeon, best-selling author, public-health researcher, and a staff writer at The New Yorker. (Whew.) The companies joined forces to offer "simplified, high-quality, and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost." In a statement, Dr. Gawande said he hoped to "incubate better models of care for all"—a goal we can definitely get behind. (NYT)

Article continues below

3. If you're having a hard time sleeping, take a closer look at your drinking habits.

Just a single binge-drinking episode can have negative health implications, especially when it comes to your sleep. According to the study, conducted out of the University of Missouri, one night of drinking too much could affect the gene that regulates sleep. "Sleep is a serious problem for alcoholics," explains Mahesh Thakkar, Ph.D., professor and director of research in the MU School of Medicine’s Department of Neurology and lead author of the study. "If you binge drink, the second day you will feel sleep-deprived and will need to drink even more alcohol to go to sleep. It is a dangerous cycle. How can we stop this cycle or prevent it before it begins? To answer that question, we need to understand the mechanisms involved." (PsyPost)

4. A New York senator wants this supplement off the shelves.

Sunsafe RX is a product designed to protect against UVA and UVB rays, but it's not a sunscreen—it's a pill with little to no evidence to support those claims. The FDA has already released warnings that the company is "misleading consumers and putting people at risk," but for New York senator Chuck Schumer, that's not enough. He wants them taken off the shelves right away. (The Guardian)

Article continues below

5. If you're not spending time alone, you're probably not in touch with yourself.

Being alone has been avoided throughout history, but in the technology age this has reached new heights. If we don't let boredom creep in, or sit and learn to meditate, we may never get to know ourselves or interact with the world around us. This is especially important given our growing and potentially dangerous relationship with technology. (Quartz)

6. Whole Foods Market just got an awesome Instagram makeover.

The account was scrubbed white in honor of National Pollinator Week this week. The brand explained the reasoning in its photo captions, writing "Without bees, you wouldn’t have your favorite foods...Our Instagram feed would be blank, like this." It's an important nod to an often overlooked—but incredibly valuable—species. (mindbodygreen)

Article continues below

7. These yogis study cadavers for good form's sake.

A group of enthusiasts ranging from your everyday yoga practitioners to massage therapists are studying corpses to better understand the anatomy and function of the human body—a process that was once reserved for just doctors, coroners, and medical students. (Popular Science)

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
$247.99 $123.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/kate-spade-brand-donates-1-million-to-mental-health-edible-sunscreen-whole-foods

Your article and new folder have been saved!