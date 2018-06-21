7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 21, 2018)

Just a single binge-drinking episode can have negative health implications, especially when it comes to your sleep. According to the study, conducted out of the University of Missouri, one night of drinking too much could affect the gene that regulates sleep. "Sleep is a serious problem for alcoholics," explains Mahesh Thakkar, Ph.D., professor and director of research in the MU School of Medicine’s Department of Neurology and lead author of the study. "If you binge drink, the second day you will feel sleep-deprived and will need to drink even more alcohol to go to sleep. It is a dangerous cycle. How can we stop this cycle or prevent it before it begins? To answer that question, we need to understand the mechanisms involved." (PsyPost)