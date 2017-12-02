You'll Want To Steal Kate Hudson's Favorite Healthy Holiday Dessert

To say Kate Hudson is into celebrating is an extreme understatement. The actress, author, and businesswoman (she’s the co-founder of apparel line Fabletics) seems to move through life as if each moment were an occasion to party, and in her new book, Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition, she shares her festive ways. Kate’s philosophy on partying is, interestingly, grounded in ayurvedic medicine. “(It) teaches that true wellness is achieved only when you treat the whole person,” she explains. “I’m a firm believer that even if I’m honoring my body with the most healthful foods and exercise and being super-disciplined with meditation and breathwork, I won’t feel even-keeled unless I’m also taking care of my spirit... Taking care of (the people I love), and creating a space to have a good time is how I feel nourished.”

These Gluten-Free Baked Mini-Churros With Dairy-Free Dulce de Leche prove that you can take care of your body and soul simultaneously. Whip up a batch, invite your friends over, and let the pretty fun times commence!