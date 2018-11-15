5 Ways To Uncover More Joy & Ease In Your Daily Run

Why do you run? To be faster? To help manage stress?

At various points in my life, I've run for all of these reasons and then some. In college when I competed at the Division 1 level, running was about proving myself. Nothing mattered more than achieving, winning, and being tougher than other people. After college, my focus shifted. Yes, I ran to burn off the stress of having a real 9-to-5 job, but I mostly ran to be thin. A part of me desperately wanted the physique of someone who competed even though I never intended to lace up my racing spikes again.

Eventually I got so fed up with running—and all of my baggage from it—that I ditched it altogether. For eight years, I barely ran a step. A few months ago, though, I realized I missed being outside on the trails. I missed the wind on my face and the runner's high. So I decided to get back in the game. I returned to the sport I once loved. Only this time I wasn't worried about achieving anything or getting anywhere. My only focus was to simply be present. To my surprise, this simple change in where I rested my attention transformed everything. It helped me not just uncover more joy and ease in my run—but it helped me connect with myself in a deeper, more meaningful way. Now, I know I want that for me, and I want it for you. Here are five ways you can practice presence and train your mind just as much as your body.