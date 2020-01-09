mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Struggle With Lyme Disease

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

Image by Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

January 9, 2020 — 18:04 PM

In his upcoming documentary, Justin Bieber is opening up about more than just his music. While many have reported Bieber's appearance has declined over the years, it seems the singer has been struggling with Lyme disease and chronic mono.

Bieber took to Instagram to open up about the reason behind this and how the negative media coverage has been harmful. "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth, etc., they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," he writes. "Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono, which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

According to his documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, his condition was undiagnosed for months as he struggled with negative symptoms, visiting various doctors who failed to find what the real problem was. 

Bieber says it has been a rough few years but that he's winning the battle and plans to come back healthier and better than ever.

So what is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease typically stems from a tick bite and leads to symptoms like fever, headache, and fatigue—similar to typical flu symptoms, which may make it harder to diagnose. It's often accompanied by a bull's-eye-shaped rash and can appear anywhere on the body.

If untreated, the condition can spread throughout the body, affecting the heart and nervous system. This can lead to more serious issues like facial paralysis, nerve damage, or even mental disorders. The most important step when dealing with Lyme disease is identifying the condition and then treating it.

Because Bieber has now been diagnosed, his path to recovery is promising.

Now that his health is back, Bieber is looking forward to the premiere of his new documentary, spending more time as a newlywed with wife Hailey, and releasing new music. 

Justin Bieber: Seasons premieres on YouTube Originals on Monday, January 27, at noon EST, with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/justin-bieber-opens-up-about-battle-with-lyme-disease

Your article and new folder have been saved!