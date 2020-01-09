Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Struggle With Lyme Disease

In his upcoming documentary, Justin Bieber is opening up about more than just his music. While many have reported Bieber's appearance has declined over the years, it seems the singer has been struggling with Lyme disease and chronic mono.

Bieber took to Instagram to open up about the reason behind this and how the negative media coverage has been harmful. "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth, etc., they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," he writes. "Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono, which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

According to his documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, his condition was undiagnosed for months as he struggled with negative symptoms, visiting various doctors who failed to find what the real problem was.

Bieber says it has been a rough few years but that he's winning the battle and plans to come back healthier and better than ever.