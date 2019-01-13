This Weekend's Astrological Event Is An Important Wake-Up Call — Here's What It Means For Your Sign

Aries: Your big ideas might not be rooted in reality, promises may not come through as hoped—you'll need to demand more clarity and facts, conduct due diligence

Taurus: Jealousy and rivalry could taint a friendship or team; be clearer about expectations in a group so that one person doesn't hold all the power or do the lion's share of work

Gemini: Balancing career and relationship demands could get tricky; don't over-promise and underdeliver or accept people's promises as fact (both in love and work)

Cancer: Taking on too much stress or worry could lead to codependence. Let others solve their own problems and don't rush in with the answers. Beware the fix-it mission!

Leo: Love could get dramatic; you could get swept up in an infatuation with someone who may not be what they seem. Trust issues could crop up and need to be discussed openly.

Virgo: Balancing family and relationship can get tricky. Your moods and emotions could overwhelm a relationship. You may be uncharacteristically needy or on the receiving end of emotional manipulation.

Libra: Analysis paralysis alert! You'll be overthinking everything, which will make it impossible to make a decision. Distraction and stress could interrupt your concentration. Talk it through with a trusted sounding board, not everyone under the sun.

Scorpio: Security or freedom? Your hedonistic side could clash with your desire for security. Drama and ego can destabilize things, especially if you get lured into an intense situation. Watch your budget, as you can overspend fast.

Sagittarius: Balance between your own needs and taking care of loved ones. Work-life balance is a slippery slope, and throwing your own dreams into the equation makes it even harder.

Capricorn: If you're not a licensed therapist, why are you listening to everyone's problems? Careful not to enable or absorb the energy of everyone around you. Balance between social time and sacred solitude.

Aquarius: It's great to hook your friends up or pick up the tab, but are you also carrying an unfair load or being taken advantage of? Your social life could interrupt your productivity and work performance.

Pisces: Your personal dreams and career goals may be at odds. Balance pursuing your immediate desire for joy without derailing your big-picture plans.