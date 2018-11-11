What Jupiter's Once-In-A-Decade Transit Means For Your Travel Plans

Higher education will benefit from Jupiter's college tour of nerdy-cool Sagittarius. From online academies like Udemy and Lynda.com, to new ways to snag a degree (without the staggering debt), this transit might reform the way we learn and earn. With globe-trotting Jupiter in freedom-loving Sagittarius, we'll find new ways to make a living that don't require us to be chained to a physical location. Think beyond the 9-to-5: Jupiter in entrepreneurial Sagittarius could foster some fascinating startups. Traditional companies may start to encourage "intrapreneurship" (being entrepreneurial within a corporation), offering perks like flexible hours, remote work, and other gig-economy benefits that help them retain happy employees. Will the dreaded commute die a merciful death?

This Jupiter cycle can bring new ways to spread a message across the miles. In 1983, Jupiter in Sagittarius brought us the first-ever mobile phones, introduced by Motorola. Jupiter's most recent visit to Sagittarius in 2007 gave us the iPhone, a Sagittarian invention if there ever was one. By November of that year (close to the end of that Jupiter cycle), Apple had sold more than 1.4 million iPhones.

The precursor to the selfie was also born while Jupiter was in Sagittarius. The first Polaroid Land camera introduced instant photography to the world in 1947. (Interestingly, manufacturing ended in 1983, during a later Jupiter-in-Sagittarius cycle.) It will be fascinating to see what Jupiter's next spin through Sagittarius will bring, especially since publishing and media also fall under this cosmic umbrella. Will touch screens and swiping go the way of CD players and cordless phones?