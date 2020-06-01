mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

This June 2020 Numerology Reading Calls For A New Way Forward

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist By Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Numerologist
Kaitlyn Kaerhart is a New York-based numerologist and musician. She is the author of the upcoming book 'You Are Cosmic Code: Essential Numerology' and a collaborator on the upcoming astrology-numerology tarot deck, Celestial Bodies.
Our June Numerology Forecast Screams "New Beginnings"

Image by mbg Creative x Gemma Chua Tran / Unsplash

June 1, 2020 — 20:08 PM

Breathe the fresh air again, my friend! You have made it to the other side of May 2020, a 9 month in numerology that represented completion and endings, and into the new beginnings of a month 1!

June is a month 1 in a universal year 4. (Think of the year cycles as the macro, while the months are the micro.) The energy of the 1 is focused on new beginnings, new ideas, innovations, creativity, and heightened intuition. Everything feels fresh and exciting in this energy.

A "1" month is the time to start something new.

What new projects or ventures have you been wanting to start? What new routines and ways of being are available to you now? This cycle asks us to search within ourselves and identify what is wanting to emerge.

Be intentional about the projects you start this month since if the 1 energy is any indication, they will take the rest of the year to play out. Keep in mind that as we are also in the Universal Year energy of the 4, which represents foundations and structures, this new beginning could very well affect your foundational areas such as home, family, and work.

1 is also the number of the self and the leader. The 1 came here to know itself fully and to use that knowledge and understanding to lead others. It is a very reflective number that stands out and creates waves of change throughout our society (for example, Martin Luther King Jr. and Steve Jobs were both Life Path 1s).

There will be moments this month when we are able to understand ourselves and society on a deeper level. What new changes need to be implemented now? And who/what groups are leading that change? We will be forced to grapple with these questions and examine how we show up as individuals and within the collective. 

Expect intuitive hits to make themselves known to you during this time. The 1 is highly imaginative, and it carries brilliant, innovative ideas—if we allow the space for them. You can tune into this inner voice using meditation, gentle movement such as yoga, walks through nature, and writing. Journaling for a few minutes a day, first thing every morning, can be a great place to start cultivating a deeper connection with your intuition.

Numerology tells us that change is coming in the form of new beginnings. What changes must we make to build (ahem universal year 4 energy!) a new foundation for us all to thrive? It is time to get out there and innovate. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
Kaitlyn Kaerhart Numerologist
Kaitlyn Kaerhart is a New York-based numerologist and musician. She first studied numerology with an esteemed Indian mystic before spending the following years studying with shamans and...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Why Am I So Emotional? 11 Possible Reasons & What To Do

Jenni Gritters, M.S.
Why Am I So Emotional? 11 Possible Reasons & What To Do
Spirituality

What Your Palm's "Heart Line" Can Tell You About Your Love Life

Sarah Regan
What Your Palm's "Heart Line" Can Tell You About Your Love Life
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Beauty

Flyaways Poking Out Of Your Pony? 5 Hacks To Tame Those Hairs Without Gel

Jamie Schneider
Flyaways Poking Out Of Your Pony? 5 Hacks To Tame Those Hairs Without Gel
Home

Summer Is In The Air & It's Time To Clean Off Your Outdoor Furniture

Emma Loewe
Summer Is In The Air & It's Time To Clean Off Your Outdoor Furniture
Spirituality

How To Know If Your Intuition Is Telling You Something — Or If It's Just Fear

Catharine Allan
How To Know If Your Intuition Is Telling You Something — Or If It's Just Fear
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

Sip This In The Sunshine: An Easy Coconut Turmeric Collagen Iced Latte

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
Sip This In The Sunshine: An Easy Coconut Turmeric Collagen Iced Latte
Beauty

This Skin Care Preservative Sounds Fishy, But Here's Why It's On Your Side

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Skin Care Preservative Sounds Fishy, But Here's Why It's On Your Side
Spirituality

Feeling Trapped Or Lonely? Here's How You Can Reconnect With Yourself

Deborah Hanekamp
Feeling Trapped Or Lonely? Here's How You Can Reconnect With Yourself
Love

How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained

Kelly Gonsalves
How Your Childhood Affects Your Adult Relationships: Attachment Theory, Explained
Spirituality

June's Horoscope Is Packed With Eclipses & A Mercury Retrograde

The AstroTwins
June's Horoscope Is Packed With Eclipses & A Mercury Retrograde
Beauty

How To Remove Hair Dye From Skin: A Celebrity Colorist Offers His 4 Tips

Jamie Schneider
How To Remove Hair Dye From Skin: A Celebrity Colorist Offers His 4 Tips
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/june-monthly-numerology-forecast

Your article and new folder have been saved!