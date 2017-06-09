6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 9)

Daily Harvest, a company responsible for ready-made soups, smoothies and chia puddings stored in the freezer, just took on two A-list investors: Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow. "Most people don't have access to farm fresh produce year-round and often times the produce available in the grocery store was picked before peak ripeness and then traveled a far distance to the store while its nutrients degraded,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, while Serena Willliams noted she was "excited about DailyHarvest’s future as a female-led business and...helping more people gain access to nutritious meals." We'll sip to that! (Daily Harvest)