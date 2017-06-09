mindbodygreen

Close banner

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 9)

Elizabeth Inglese
Former mbg Deputy Editor By Elizabeth Inglese
Former mbg Deputy Editor
Elizabeth Inglese is a writer living in San Fransisco, California. She earned her bachelor’s in english literature and cultures from Brown University and her master's in writing from The University of Southern California. She's the former Deputy Editor of mbg, and has also worked for Vogue, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and Good Magazine covering food, health, and culture.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 9)

Photo by Gary Parker

June 9, 2017 — 9:15 AM

1. The U.S. still has climate obligations for the next four years and beyond.

Regardless of the president's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement, a series of pro-environment measures will be taken by the United States and other world powers, including reducing gas emissions and exploring renewable energy. (NYT)

2. It's legal for Californians to participate in assisted suicide, but it's not always that simple.

Because doctors can opt out of prescribing life-ending drugs to terminal patients, sufferers often struggle to find a doctor willing to help. Dr. Stephanie Harman, medical director of palliative care services for Stanford Health Care, says, "There is a certain stigma for being known as a physician who writes these prescriptions. There is in the field—in medicine—a question of whether this is an ethical act for a physician." (NPR)

Article continues below

3. The high-fashion world is dipping its toes in recycled fabrics.

Stella McCartney just announced a new collaboration with Parley for the Oceans—an organization that works to save marine life—to design a fabric yarn out of ocean debris like fishing nets and plastic bottles. "To take something that is destructive and turn it into something that’s sexy and cool, how can that not be luxury?" asks McCartney. (NYT)

4. Experiencing the world through your nose can give you a whole new "scents" of perspective.

See what we did there (or rather, smell it)? We often ignore our noses when it comes to perceiving and interacting with the world around it—and that's to our detriment. Scientists recommend viewing scents as neutral information (rather than positive or negative), intentionally sniffing things, and conjuring up olfactory memories to use your nose to its best ability. (NPR)

Article continues below

5. Your doctor can fire you.

According to new research published last month, nine out of ten primary care doctors have dismissed patients over the past two years. The reason? No-shows. So if you want to keep your doctor in the picture for the long haul, don't be a flake. (WSJ)

6. Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams want to make your freezer a little bit healthier.

Daily Harvest, a company responsible for ready-made soups, smoothies and chia puddings stored in the freezer, just took on two A-list investors: Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow. "Most people don't have access to farm fresh produce year-round and often times the produce available in the grocery store was picked before peak ripeness and then traveled a far distance to the store while its nutrients degraded,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, while Serena Willliams noted she was "excited about DailyHarvest’s future as a female-led business and...helping more people gain access to nutritious meals." We'll sip to that! (Daily Harvest)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Elizabeth Inglese
Elizabeth Inglese Former mbg Deputy Editor
Elizabeth Inglese is a writer living in San Fransisco, California. She earned her bachelor’s in english literature and cultures from Brown University and her master's in writing from...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma
Mental Health

A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/june-9-2017-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!