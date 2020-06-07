mindbodygreen

What To Know About The Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week

The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
A Tense Sun-Neptune Stand-Off Is Coming This Week—Here's What To Know

June 7, 2020 — 9:39 AM

A tense astrological moment is coming our way late this week—but it could lead to deeper healing on the other side.

This Thursday, June 11, the illuminating Gemini Sun gets lost in Neptune's thick fog when the two lock into one of their biannual squares.

Under this befuddling mashup, it's hard to see the forest for the trees...much less anything (or anyone) that's staring you right in the face. On a personal level, the Sun-Neptune square can stir up adversity among your friend group or reveal that a so-called ally's intentions aren't as pure as you once believed.

That said, the Sun–Neptune square CAN be healing. Neptune governs our subconscious while the Sun rules our self-expression. Under this transit, you may finally work up the nerve to discuss your deepest fears. Opening up to the RIGHT people (read: safe, compassionate, and as nonjudgmental as possible!) is a must, especially if sharing your tender parts is an unpolished skill.

The quagmire of confusion continues on Saturday when aggressive Mars meets passive Neptune for a totally awkward dance.

To make matters fuzzier, both planets are parked in Pisces, the sign that rules our deepest fears, intuition, and vivid dreams. FOMO may kick into high gear with Mars here, but Neptune is the planet of illusions. That oasis in the desert may actually be a mirage, but you won't know unless you walk right up to it and have a look. This trek could be somewhat precarious with elusive Neptune continuing to fog up the lens. At its best, the Mars–Neptune combo can summon the peaceful warriors in us. Mars is a planet of action; Neptune rules compassion. Walk with eyes open and your swords handy in case you encounter a dragon—or a personal demon—along the way.

