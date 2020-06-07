Under this befuddling mashup, it's hard to see the forest for the trees...much less anything (or anyone) that's staring you right in the face. On a personal level, the Sun-Neptune square can stir up adversity among your friend group or reveal that a so-called ally's intentions aren't as pure as you once believed.

That said, the Sun–Neptune square CAN be healing. Neptune governs our subconscious while the Sun rules our self-expression. Under this transit, you may finally work up the nerve to discuss your deepest fears. Opening up to the RIGHT people (read: safe, compassionate, and as nonjudgmental as possible!) is a must, especially if sharing your tender parts is an unpolished skill.