mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 4, 2018)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 4, 2018)

Photo by Shawn Waldron for Earther

June 4, 2018 — 8:40 AM

1. Antarctica celebrates its first-ever Pride Day.

This year, McMurdo Station, the largest research station in Antarctica, is planning to hold a Pride celebration on June 9. Here’s to pride in all corners of the world! (Earther)

2. Climate change awful for kids' immune systems.

According to a recent study published in Pediatrics, rising temperatures—and the mold that often grows as a result of them—is very hard on kids' immune systems, leading to asthma and other pollution-related health problems. “Kids are not just small adults,” explains one of the paper's authors, Rebecca Philipsborn. “Their physiology is different, how they respond to the environment is different.” (Grist)

Article continues below

3. Electric car use increased by 57% from 2016 to 2017.

According to a new report by the International Energy Agency, 3.1 million electric vehicles were on the road in 2017. Interestingly, China accounted for 40% of that increase. This number is estimated to grow to 125 million by 2030 due to rising gas prices, falling battery costs, and increases in EV's ease of use. (Fast Company)

4. This is how your brain tells your body that you're hungry.

Researchers at the University of Southern California found that the brain sends MCH—a neuropeptide that stimulates appetite—to the rest of the body via cerebrospinal fluid. We've long known that cell-to-cell communication exists through synapses and blood vessels, but showing that it can also communicate in this other way will help us better understand hunger signals. (Science Daily)

Article continues below

5. So this is why restaurants play such loud music!

A new study found that people are more likely to pick unhealthy, calorie-laden food in loud environments, and healthy food in quieter ones. “High-volume music is more exciting and makes you physically more excited, less inhibited and more likely to choose something indulgent,” said one of the study's authors. “Low music makes us more relaxed and more mindful, and more likely to go for the things that are good for us in the long run.” (NYTimes)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Love

How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real
Sex

Turned On By Intellectual Conversation? You May Be Sapiosexual

Mary Retta
Turned On By Intellectual Conversation? You May Be Sapiosexual
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/june-4-2018-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!