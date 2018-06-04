5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 4, 2018)

A new study found that people are more likely to pick unhealthy, calorie-laden food in loud environments, and healthy food in quieter ones. “High-volume music is more exciting and makes you physically more excited, less inhibited and more likely to choose something indulgent,” said one of the study's authors. “Low music makes us more relaxed and more mindful, and more likely to go for the things that are good for us in the long run.” (NYTimes)