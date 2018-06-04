Your Weekly Horoscope: There's About To Be Some Major Sexual Tension In The Air
On Tuesday, a Venus-Pluto opposition could bring some sexual tension.
Romance, intrigue, and karmic connections! It's all crackling in the ether this week as planets dance into mystifying formations. It begins on Tuesday, June 5, as seductive Pluto in Capricorn duels with Venus, the cosmic coquette, in the opposite sign of Cancer. Although the air will be charged with sexual tension, motives will be harder to read than hieroglyphics. Are they really that into you...or is it all in your head? (And, uh, are they already in a relationship with someone else?) Do the detective work before making a move! The Venus-Pluto opposition can up the erotic ante, so if you have a worthy playmate, use the element of surprise in your favor. There's nothing like a cat-and-mouse game to crank up the heat as long as you aren't TOO mysterious. Trying to make bae jealous could seriously backfire—and pulling back too much might create the wrong kind of tension, like a rubber band stretched so far that it snaps.
Have you been stuck in a financial holding pattern? Tuesday's Venus-Pluto opposition could mean that a well-calculated money move could pay off. But watch for power struggles on the professional playing field. Taking shortcuts—or even attempting to undercut the competition—could seriously backfire. And just as you'd do with dating prospects, run thorough background checks on any potential business partners. With shadowy Pluto holding court in Capricorn, a glittering offer could turn out to be a raw deal if you don't read the fine print. Beware the loan shark in gentle mermaid's clothing!
On Wednesday, the quarter moon in Pisces can ground us in reality.
Wednesday's quarter moon lands in Pisces, which could make it even harder to distinguish a mirage from the material truth. Of course, there's nothing wrong with fantasizing—but have you slipped so far down the rabbit hole that you've lost touch with reality? If that's your story, use Wednesday to get centered on the earth plane. Take it back to the basics. Restock your fridge with healthy groceries. Go for a walk to reconnect with your physical body—or do something Piscean like swimming laps or taking a dance-based cardio class.
Finding yourself on the other end of the spectrum, all practicality and no creativity? Use these supernatural moonbeams to get back in tune with the miraculous. Start by making a gratitude list. If you look around, you'll notice all the small wonders that you've been overlooking. Acknowledging these is like tuning a harp. Soon, you'll be strumming all the right chords to attract more magic and unexpected bliss into your life. As you do, however, you may start seeing situations that are out of sync with your highest good. Midweek, you may realize that it's time to set boundaries with an energy vampire or begin plotting an exit strategy from a toxic work environment.
On Thursday, another opposition could leave us in a power struggle.
The week's final befuddling mashup comes just one day later, on Thursday. That day, the ego-driven Sun in Gemini locks into a tangled angle (a 90-degree square) with nebulous Neptune. With these two planets rumbling, we can fall prey to delusions of grandeur. But rather than strutting around like unclothed emperors, we could get swept into the role of savior, white knight, and "the only one who understands" a tortured soul. Or, we could subvert our own power to a charismatic guru figure who plays mind games to undermine our confidence. Making these kinds of sacrifices can bring a temporary high, but it's a slippery slope...and one that can lead to a bottomless pit of (co)dependency. That said, the Sun-Neptune square CAN be healing. Neptune governs our subconscious while the Sun rules our self-expression. In the second half of the week, we may finally work up the nerve to discuss our deepest fear or reveal our buried brilliance!
