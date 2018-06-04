Your Weekly Horoscope: There's About To Be Some Major Sexual Tension In The Air

Romance, intrigue, and karmic connections! It's all crackling in the ether this week as planets dance into mystifying formations. It begins on Tuesday, June 5, as seductive Pluto in Capricorn duels with Venus, the cosmic coquette, in the opposite sign of Cancer. Although the air will be charged with sexual tension, motives will be harder to read than hieroglyphics. Are they really that into you...or is it all in your head? (And, uh, are they already in a relationship with someone else?) Do the detective work before making a move! The Venus-Pluto opposition can up the erotic ante, so if you have a worthy playmate, use the element of surprise in your favor. There's nothing like a cat-and-mouse game to crank up the heat as long as you aren't TOO mysterious. Trying to make bae jealous could seriously backfire—and pulling back too much might create the wrong kind of tension, like a rubber band stretched so far that it snaps.

Have you been stuck in a financial holding pattern? Tuesday's Venus-Pluto opposition could mean that a well-calculated money move could pay off. But watch for power struggles on the professional playing field. Taking shortcuts—or even attempting to undercut the competition—could seriously backfire. And just as you'd do with dating prospects, run thorough background checks on any potential business partners. With shadowy Pluto holding court in Capricorn, a glittering offer could turn out to be a raw deal if you don't read the fine print. Beware the loan shark in gentle mermaid's clothing!