5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 22, 2018)

Now, you can add a colorful coral polyp or a friendly sea slug to your desk or home! These five new lenses show a scene from the California Academy of Sciences latest planetarium show, Expedition Reef, with the goal of supporting its Hope for Reefs initiative. Hope for Reefs "aims to explore, explain, and sustain the world’s coral reefs by making fundamental breakthroughs in coral reef biology, developing new conservation and restoration techniques, and engaging the public through immersive exhibits and multimedia," according to the Academy. (California Academy of Sciences)