mindbodygreen

Close banner

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 22)

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 22)

Photo by Rob and Julia Campbell

June 22, 2017 — 9:05 AM

1. This is your brain on depression.

Researchers analyzing neuroimages of the brain found that depression is associated with abnormal functioning of the medial prefrontal cortex, which is crucial in self-consciousness and self-related mental processes. While the results are compelling, it's too early to determine the cause and effect at play. (PsyPost)

2. Want to train like a triathlete? Meditate for 12 minutes.

According to a new study of college football players, athletes who meditate may be able to better endure the mental and physical demands of training, thus making them stronger (and happier!) performers. (NYT)

Article continues below

3. A yoga protocol targeting sufferers of back pain can be as safe and effective as physical therapy.

A new yoga protocol has been developed by researchers at Boston Medical Center with the input of yoga teachers, physical therapists, and doctors. Through a 23-point questionnaire, researchers from the Annals of Internal Medicine determined that the protocol was as effective in alleviating pain and increasing function as physical therapy. (NPR)

4. This sustainable dining scheme is kind of genius.

The Sustainable Restaurant Group compiles data on restaurants' environmental practices to empower eaters to make sustainable choices. It shares restaurant benchmarks with eaters (currently, those in Portland, Oregon) to incentivize them to choose a green restaurant for their next meal. (Fast Company)

Article continues below

5. If you don't know, now you know: Stay away from antibacterial products.

A coalition of 200 scientists and medical professionals have banned together to call for stricter limits on antibacterial chemicals in consumer products. These chemicals, such as triclosan and triclocarban, are still commonly added to products like shampoos, toothpastes, toys, and paints despite data that they are ineffective at killing germs and actually promote "super bacteria" that are resistant to treatment. (EWG)

6. Are you a decision-making maximizer?

New research shows that decision-making maximizers, or people who take a long time to make a decision, tend to consider the future more than those who make decisions quickly and easily, which leads to positive outcomes more often. They're not happier, necessarily, but they tend to make brighter futures for themselves. (Science of Us)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients

Sarah Regan
This Slow, Gentle Movement Boosts Mood Among Cardiovascular Patients
Mental Health

Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says

Abby Moore
Negative Thoughts May Affect Dementia Risk In Older Adults, Study Says
Spirituality

What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week

The AstroTwins
What To Know About The Tense Sun–Neptune Standoff Coming This Week
Integrative Health

Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?

Lindsay Boyers
Is Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity A Real Thing Or Just A Trend?
Parenting

How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist

Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
How To Talk To White Children About Race, From A Psychologist
Recipes

The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail

Olessa Pindak
The Medicinal Spirit This Nutritionist Uses In Her Signature Summer Cocktail

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself

Michelle Konstantinovsky
Stop Buying Pre-Made Pickles: Here's Why & How To Make Them Yourself
Beauty

You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome

Alexandra Engler
You Need To Use Soap & Sanitizer — But You Also Need To Tend To Your Microbiome
Integrative Health

A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
A 5-Minute Guide To Vitamin D: Here's What It Is & Why It's So Important
Personal Growth

8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You

Rachel Wilkerson Miller
8 Essential Aspects Of Being An Ally To Anyone Who's Not Like You
Motivation

From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats

Kristine Thomason
From Ultra-Grippy To Eco-Friendly, Here Are The 8 Best Yoga Mats
Functional Food

Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients

Marvin Singh, M.D.
Why This Doctor Recommends Microdosing Caffeine To His Patients
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/june-22-2017-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!