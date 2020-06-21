Family-focused Cancer loves connecting to kin. This is the perfect time to spark a renewed relationship with a relative, like your activist cousin in Seattle, or your brother who's been busy since he and his wife had the kids. Bonus points for setting up a regular tradition like a monthly dinner with la famiglia (on Zoom or IRL), or even cooking meals for relatives who have been tirelessly holding things down as 2020's essential workers.

If you're gathering 'round the family table this week, try your hand at a recipe that's been handed down for generations. Decorate your home with familiar symbols: Place your grandmother's serving platters on your dining table, or frame childhood photos and put them on display. If your family of origin falls into the "better left alone" category, skip back a few generations and learn more about your ancestral heritage. You might even select a cultural object or artifact that reflects your roots to display as artwork in your home.

With everyone's nesting instincts activated by la luna, spending more time at home base helps all of us feel more centered. In the market for a home sweet home? This domestic new moon may reveal a dream listing or inspire a remodeling and decorating spree.