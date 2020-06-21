How To Celebrate The First Of 2 Cancer New Moons & Eclipses This Summer
On Sunday, June 21 (at 2:41 a.m. EDT), the annual new moon rises in heartfelt Cancer, the zodiac's sign of home, family, and nurturing. The 2020 Cancer new moon is triply charged! Not only is it also a total solar eclipse, but it's the first in an ultrarare duo of consecutive Cancer new moons. The way we bond and seek shelter could shift monumentally over the next few weeks. And be prepared: Strong emotions can also surface under this potent eclipse—and come back for a second showing with the sequel new moon in Cancer on July 20.
Here are seven ways to make the most of the sensitive Crab's emotive nature and to build security at the 2020 Cancer new moon/solar eclipse:
1. Reconnect to your roost.
Family-focused Cancer loves connecting to kin. This is the perfect time to spark a renewed relationship with a relative, like your activist cousin in Seattle, or your brother who's been busy since he and his wife had the kids. Bonus points for setting up a regular tradition like a monthly dinner with la famiglia (on Zoom or IRL), or even cooking meals for relatives who have been tirelessly holding things down as 2020's essential workers.
If you're gathering 'round the family table this week, try your hand at a recipe that's been handed down for generations. Decorate your home with familiar symbols: Place your grandmother's serving platters on your dining table, or frame childhood photos and put them on display. If your family of origin falls into the "better left alone" category, skip back a few generations and learn more about your ancestral heritage. You might even select a cultural object or artifact that reflects your roots to display as artwork in your home.
With everyone's nesting instincts activated by la luna, spending more time at home base helps all of us feel more centered. In the market for a home sweet home? This domestic new moon may reveal a dream listing or inspire a remodeling and decorating spree.
2. Rework your security plan.
Financial security is a big deal to the zodiac's Crab, whose energy never feels settled without a rainy day or savings tucked away. With 2020's economic disruptions, many people are suffering from the impact of the COVID virus on work and earnings. This new moon could spur creative ideas for pooling funds with family or sharing resources to make it through the rough times. Maybe it's time to explore low-interest (or zero-interest) loans or other financial assistance programs that are available for COVID relief.
3. Revitalize with H2O.
Cancer is a water sign, and this new moon/solar eclipse reminds us of the soothing and regenerative power of water. Take a ritual bath to cleanse your energy under these moonbeams. Pour in the Epsom salt, which is high in energizing, detoxifying magnesium (which most people are deficient in nowadays). Bring a crystal or two to the tub to "charge" your bath with healing energy. We suggest moonstone, which embodies the feminine vibration and is said to enhance intuitive powers.
Since this is an eclipse, you could add a sunstone as well. Toss in a generous sprinkling of rose petals and a drop of pure essential rose oil. This gorgeous flower is known to have a soothing effect on the mind, and, given the moodiness often associated with Cancer, a little serotonin boost goes a long way. (See our Crystal Horoscope | Healing Gemstones for Cancer Season for more ideas.)
4. Nourish your sensitive underbelly.
Cancer rules the digestive system, so try some tummy-soothing tricks as well. Infuse your drinking water with herbs that are known to aid digestion and promote a healthy gut: fresh mint, lemon, even a few leaves of basil. You might just lift your spirits with every swig.
5. Feel all the feels.
As the ruler of the heart, Cancer is all about trusting and respecting our feelings. Unfortunately, we still live in a culture that dismisses emotional people as "weak." Flip that script! Today, think less about practical matters and instead tune into that inner voice. Can't find it? Put your hands on your belly—the area ruled by Cancer—close your eyes, and breathe. Within a few minutes, your emotional truth will have its say. Grab a pen and free-write whatever comes up to help process any unsorted feelings.
Is a particular person triggering you? Instead of lashing out, look within. During this moody moon, familiarity CAN breed contempt—especially if we don't give ourselves enough personal space in between all the heartfelt huddles. Maybe there's something you need to get off your chest (another Cancer-ruled area)...just do it without blaming or shaming.
6. Honor thy mother figure.
Cancer rules motherhood and motherly figures, and this new moon/eclipse is a powerful day to connect with your mama or another matriarchal person (or your children). On this family-focused day, you might also want to explore your ancestral lineage. Are there rifts among your relatives that seem to keep repeating themselves? Look into "Family Constellation Therapy," a healing modality that helps break generations-long family patterns...in a downright fascinating way. You might check out the book Health, Happiness, and the Family Constellation.
7. Have a cleansing cry or a good emotional release.
When all else fails, let those tears flow. There's nothing more cleansing—or Cancerian—than the soothing power of an emotional release. It turns out that tears also have surprising medical benefits. They release toxins—namely, the chemicals that raise cortisol, the stress hormone. Who knew? In the meantime, enjoy the healing vibes of the Cancer new moon and solar eclipse—and pass the tissues as you work through those issues.