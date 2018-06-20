6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 20, 2018)

A new study finds that the grandchildren of mice who were exposed to Bisphenol A—a common plastic additive—were more likely to exhibit signs of mental distress. While the study was performed on mice, researchers suspect the findings could have implications for humans too, saying "While more work needs to be done, the multigenerational effects observed in California mice pups could thus also have ties to human communication deficits as seen in people with autism or other neurobehavioral disorders." (Science Daily)