8 Things You Need To Know Today (June 2)

A new study examined male athletic performance during a 30-minute bike ride and found that they pedaled farther and faster after taking 400 mg of caffeine—four cups of joe—averaging 2 to 3 percent better than after they took a placebo pill. Before you start guzzling coffee, the study participants were limited to fit men, and the implications for women and anyone with health complications are unknown. But if you're a regular coffee drinker interested in timing your morning cup just right, one hour before your workout could enhance performance. (NYT)