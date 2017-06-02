8 Things You Need To Know Today (June 2)
1. Is coffee the OG "energy drink"?
A new study examined male athletic performance during a 30-minute bike ride and found that they pedaled farther and faster after taking 400 mg of caffeine—four cups of joe—averaging 2 to 3 percent better than after they took a placebo pill. Before you start guzzling coffee, the study participants were limited to fit men, and the implications for women and anyone with health complications are unknown. But if you're a regular coffee drinker interested in timing your morning cup just right, one hour before your workout could enhance performance. (NYT)
2. We've long known that your gut bacteria can affect your brain—now, new research shows the connection goes both ways.
A new study showed that people with IBS were significantly more likely to have experienced major trauma early in their lives. While research has long demonstrated that people with IBS or gut conditions are more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression, the new research is the first that shows early trauma can have lasting effects on gut bacteria. (Science of Us)
3. Ariel Winter couldn't care less what you think of her bikini body.
The star, who has spoken out about her breast reduction and body image in the past is so over trying to please people. Winter explained, "I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did, [so] I decided that...I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself." (Elle UK)
4. More sleep leads to more sex and more sex leads to more sleep. Is this a Möbius strip situation?
Research has shown that people who sleep more and better are more sexually active and satisfied. New research suggests that more sleep may be directly correlated with a higher chance of sex the following day. Avoiding a bad-sex, bad-sleep cycle starts with good sleep hygiene. Might be time to buy that diffuser. (CNN)
5. The peaches aren't too peachy this year.
If Georgia peaches are your favorite summer food, we have some bad news. Crazy weather (an unseasonably warm winter and freezing days in March) have left the trees so confused that many of them won't be producing any fruit at all. (Grub Street)
6. Hilton hotels are making some impressive strides in the fitness world.
Hilton now has a new room category called Five Feet To Fitness, and it's exactly what it sounds like: Guests are literally 5 feet away from 11 pieces of fitness equipment, making it easier than ever to keep you exercise regimen up while you're on the road. Sign us up. (Skift)
7. It might be time to cut back on those mezcal tonics.
Mezcal is having a huge moment right now (it was even one of our 2017 wellness trends!), but fear of a hangover isn't the only reason we should monitor our intake. Like tequila, mezcal is distilled from the agave plant, which can take anywhere from seven years to decades to grow and harvest. So let's do our planet a favor and enjoy responsibly. (NYT)
8. Berkeley is about to pass the best law ever.
Berkeley, California, is poised to be the first U.S. city to ban plastic straws in restaurants and coffee shops. If these straws seem harmless, think again: The National Park Service says that Americans use half a billion straws per day. (Grub Street)
