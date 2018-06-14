mindbodygreen

5 Things You Need To Know Today (June 14, 2018)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Photo by Death To Stock

June 14, 2018 — 8:45 AM

1. Science says you need to exercise AND stand often for optimal health.

Exercising more and sitting less are both essential to living a healthier life, according to a recent study. That's because they both alter our bodies in different but significant ways and increasingly long stretches of sitting in the office can actually reverse the positive effects of exercise. (NYT)

2. Climate change could affect your kids in unexpected ways.

According to teachers, climate change might be setting kids up to fail in the classroom. One teacher in the East Bay in California says an increasingly warm classroom has forced her to stall lesson plans to help kids who are so hot that they can't concentrate or are falling asleep. It's not good—so it's time to act. (Earther)

Article continues below

3. If you're dealing with mental health issues, take a closer look at your medicine cabinet.

According to new research, one in three adults may be taking medications that could cause depression as a side effect. Think acid reflux medications like Prilosec or Zantac, a beta blocker for high blood pressure, or anti-anxiety medications like Xanax. While these medications can have their time and place, make sure to talk to your doctor if you're suffering from depression or anxiety and suspect your medication could be the cause. (NPR)

4. The people want hemp extract!

An amendment to the bipartisan Farm Bill was recently proposed by Senator Chuck Grassley, who wanted to make all hemp extracts (like CBD) schedule 1 substances (the same category as heroin). Yesterday, people flooded senators' offices with calls and emails, and the amendment was struck down almost immediately. Clearly, people want this anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, anti-cancer superfood in their lives. (Hemp Supporter)

Article continues below

5. Studies continue to show that psychedelics could help us chill out.

A new study has found that psychedelics can change brain cells in rats and flies and make neurons more likely to connect with one another. This finding sheds some light on why psychedelics may be able to help ease stress and anxiety in humans. (Science Daily)

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

Latest Articles

